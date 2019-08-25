EVOS One Day Volume Tops $143.00 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. One EVOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, EVOS has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. EVOS has a total market cap of $12,948.00 and $143.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EVOS

EVOS (CRYPTO:EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,490,399 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

