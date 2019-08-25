Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Up 60.4% This Week

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 121.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 60.4% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $53,445.00 and approximately $93.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00258723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.01311822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00095659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.ethereumgold.info . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

