Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESPR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 325,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,775. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $60.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,572,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,386,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,498. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,560,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 21,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,139,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 188,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

