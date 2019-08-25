Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its position in shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,062 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,712 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.13% of Enviva Partners worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 13,586,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,237 shares during the period. Carlyle Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. now owns 11,155,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $359,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 787,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 313,267 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 496,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 211,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,961 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enviva Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 target price on Enviva Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.53. 44,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,302. Enviva Partners LP has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.83%.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

