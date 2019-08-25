Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0076 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Coinsuper, Upbit and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00904649 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000768 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,819,907 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Upbit, Bilaxy, Coinall, Coinsuper, Bittrex, CoinBene, BitForex, Kucoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

