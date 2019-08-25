Encana (NYSE:ECA) Shares Gap Down to $4.27

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.27. Encana shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 24,864,259 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Encana in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Encana in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get Encana alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Encana had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

In other news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $26,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,549.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $629,000 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encana by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Encana by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 20,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encana by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encana by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encana by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encana (NYSE:ECA)

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.