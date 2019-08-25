Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,462,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $7,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.92. 137,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,703. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.98. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $64.08 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.27. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.