Emphy (EPY) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Emphy token can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Emphy has a total market capitalization of $89,371.00 and approximately $839.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Emphy has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00718943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015502 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Emphy Profile

Emphy (CRYPTO:EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official website is emphy.io . Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

