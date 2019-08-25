Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Emerald Expositions Events from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.69.

NYSE EEX opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.70 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. Emerald Expositions Events’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

