Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $25.88 Average PT from Analysts

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $17.19. 1,038,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,401. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -57.30 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 36.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 19.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 22.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 17.8% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 12,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

