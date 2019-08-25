ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $39,865.00 and approximately $1,563.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELTCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. During the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00254189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.01291832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020590 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00093686 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ELTCOIN launched on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

