DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:DOYU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

DouYu International’s (NASDAQ:DOYU) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 26th. DouYu International had issued 67,387,110 shares in its public offering on July 17th. The total size of the offering was $774,951,765 based on an initial share price of $11.50. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOYU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Shares of DOYU opened at $8.07 on Friday. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.