Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Trading 6.8% Higher

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $40.56, 1,395,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 163% from the average session volume of 530,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.97.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 266,949 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,897,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

