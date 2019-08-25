Digiwage Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $37,041.00 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00561298 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005362 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000200 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001187 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

