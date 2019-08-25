DigitalNote Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $3,783.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.42 or 0.00788284 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004149 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000340 BTC.

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

