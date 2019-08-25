Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Trading Down 5.2%

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.34 and last traded at $32.37, 4,713,931 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 2,356,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

Several research firms have commented on DKS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 850 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

