DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

DHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DHT by 581.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 2,556.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DHT by 551.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

DHT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 1,327,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DHT has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.37 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -32.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

