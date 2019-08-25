Dether (DTH) Price Up 27.7% This Week

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Dether has a total market capitalization of $276,708.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dether has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One Dether token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.85 or 0.04883292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00045996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

