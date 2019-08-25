Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities assumed coverage on Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Haywood Securities set a $44.00 price objective on Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Descartes Systems Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.88.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

