Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) Holdings Raised by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 823.4% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the first quarter valued at $27,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell alerts:

Dell stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.46. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $70.55.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 billion. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 181,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $9,488,625.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $359,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,599,179 shares of company stock worth $83,688,997. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.