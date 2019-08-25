DECENT Market Capitalization Achieves $1.81 Million (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. DECENT has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $6,363.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and BCEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECENT Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LBank, Bittrex, ChaoEX, HitBTC and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

