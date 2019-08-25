Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Position Boosted by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Davita worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Davita during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Davita by 1,512.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 724,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,159,000 after purchasing an additional 679,199 shares in the last quarter. DPM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Davita by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. DPM Capital LLC now owns 1,339,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 635,250 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Davita by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 503,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after purchasing an additional 117,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Davita during the 1st quarter valued at $6,303,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Davita alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $54.70. 3,398,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,981. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.12. Davita had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.