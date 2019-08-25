DATx (DATX) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. DATx has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $1.15 million worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Kucoin, HitBTC and HADAX. During the last week, DATx has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00253672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.01296812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00094037 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About DATx

DATx’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Rfinex, FCoin, Kucoin and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.