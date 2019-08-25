Datawallet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,080.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Datawallet has a market cap of $1.04 million and $2,080.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Cobinhood and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00260415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.88 or 0.01311573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00098227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Exmo, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

