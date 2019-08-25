DA Davidson Boosts Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $155.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price raised by DA Davidson to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SNPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a positive rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.30.
Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $135.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.60. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $142.00.
In other Synopsys news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $315,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $310,402.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,565. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
