DA Davidson Boosts Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $155.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price raised by DA Davidson to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a positive rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $135.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.60. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 18.94%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $315,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $310,402.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,565. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

