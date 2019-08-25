Cube (AUTO) Market Cap Reaches $7.21 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Cube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC, IDEX and CPDAX. Cube has a total market cap of $7.21 million and $492,102.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00258001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.01318050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021047 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00097212 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About Cube

Cube launched on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CPDAX, OKEx, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

