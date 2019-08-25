Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 17% Lower Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $196,433.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00561080 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005249 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000200 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001377 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002440 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 1,866,687 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,239 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

