CRPT (CRPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $490,111.00

CRPT (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One CRPT token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003825 BTC on exchanges including token.store, IDEX, HitBTC and KuCoin. CRPT has a market cap of $31.66 million and approximately $490,111.00 worth of CRPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CRPT has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.19 or 0.04966225 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About CRPT

CRPT (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. CRPT’s total supply is 99,868,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,871,024 tokens. The Reddit community for CRPT is /r/crypterium_com . CRPT’s official website is crypterium.com . CRPT’s official Twitter account is @crypterium . The official message board for CRPT is medium.com/crypterium

CRPT Token Trading

CRPT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid, token.store and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRPT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

