CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Tops $0.0153 on Exchanges

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 150% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $112,019.00 and $33.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 87.6% against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008304 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001960 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000494 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 11,169,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,314,590 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

