Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Trading Down 9.1%

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) shares dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.50, approximately 616,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 563,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

CVIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Covia from $5.50 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Covia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Covia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $444.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.36 million. Covia’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVIA. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Covia in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Covia by 359.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Covia in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Investure LLC purchased a new position in Covia in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Covia by 105.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

