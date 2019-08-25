Counterparty 24 Hour Volume Hits $528.00 (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Counterparty has a market cap of $5.11 million and $528.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00019460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Zaif and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Counterparty

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,442 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io . The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Zaif, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

