Content Neutrality Network Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and $456,848.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network launched on February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, IDEX, CoinBene, DDEX, ABCC, UEX and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

