CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $110.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.83.

Shares of CNMD opened at $99.29 on Thursday. CONMED has a 1 year low of $56.90 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $82.70.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 7,161 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $594,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,348.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 453 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $43,003.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,843. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 743.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 2,888.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CONMED by 272.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

