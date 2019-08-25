COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.80, 1,159,320 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 138% from the average session volume of 486,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Several brokerages have commented on SCOR. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMSCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Aegis set a $6.00 target price on shares of COMSCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 target price on shares of COMSCORE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. COMSCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Get COMSCORE alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.33). The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMSCORE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.