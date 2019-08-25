Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBK. Berenberg Bank set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America set a €4.90 ($5.70) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.62 ($8.86).

Shares of CBK opened at €4.90 ($5.70) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €5.89 and its 200-day moving average is €6.70. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12 month high of €9.66 ($11.23). The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

