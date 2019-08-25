Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 76,984 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 4.9% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after buying an additional 5,992,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,579,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,824,544,000 after buying an additional 326,417 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,371,169,000 after buying an additional 2,472,741 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 19,648,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $785,553,000 after buying an additional 305,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $690,651,000 after buying an additional 6,960,677 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,643,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,238,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

