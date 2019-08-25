Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $881.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to post sales of $881.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $865.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $890.10 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $795.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $526.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.16 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $109.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,490,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,314,856 shares in the company, valued at $247,689,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $275,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,938 shares of company stock worth $8,461,381. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4,581.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLM traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.09. 449,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,853. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $109.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.