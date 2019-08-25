Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $26,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,834,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,737,000 after buying an additional 37,604 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 695,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,784,000 after buying an additional 119,392 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 453,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,328,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,362.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

CNS stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 144,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,288. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.