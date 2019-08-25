Civic Market Capitalization Hits $17.06 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, IDEX and Liqui. In the last seven days, Civic has traded up 32% against the US dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $17.06 million and $14.04 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00257851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01319066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021252 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00097144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About Civic

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,977 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Liqui, Gate.io, Upbit, GOPAX, Bittrex, Binance, Radar Relay, Huobi, Vebitcoin, IDEX, ABCC, OKEx, Livecoin, Poloniex, COSS and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

