Citigroup Begins Coverage on Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

WSG stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Wanda Sports Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

