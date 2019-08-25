Citadel Trading 27.9% Lower This Week (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Citadel has a total market cap of $25,510.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Citadel has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

