Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 10.4%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was down 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.94, approximately 2,183,076 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,101,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHS shares. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

The stock has a market cap of $386.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.61 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.41%. Chico’s FAS’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.90%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Roy Tofalli purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,238 shares in the company, valued at $76,881.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $82,741. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,193,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,817,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 847,605 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 525,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,785,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,866,000 after acquiring an additional 492,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,343,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,818,000 after acquiring an additional 491,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

