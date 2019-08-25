Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) traded down 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.47, 47,440,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 47,011,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price objective on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.94 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 90.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James R. Webb bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,071.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

