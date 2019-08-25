Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 35.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 965,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,817,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.