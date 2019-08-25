CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $600,810 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2,455.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

