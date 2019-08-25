Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Acquires £150.10 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Andria Vidler acquired 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £150.10 ($196.13).

Andria Vidler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centaur Media alerts:

On Friday, July 19th, Andria Vidler acquired 474 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £222.78 ($291.10).

CAU opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.52) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.22. The company has a market cap of $54.89 million and a PE ratio of -3.99. Centaur Media Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 59 ($0.77).

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services, and Professional. The Marketing segment offers marketing and creative professions, which comprise Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Celebrity Intelligence, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, and Centaurs.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.