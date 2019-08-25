Cello Health (LON:CLL) PT Raised to GBX 160

Cello Health (LON:CLL) had its price objective boosted by FinnCap from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

CLL stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $134.73 million and a PE ratio of 20.82. Cello Health has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 140.07 ($1.83).

In other Cello Health news, insider Mark Bentley sold 129,800 shares of Cello Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £164,846 ($215,400.50).

Cello Health plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health segment offers market research, consulting, and communications services principally to the pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

