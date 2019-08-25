CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $80,392.00 and $130.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 44.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net . CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

