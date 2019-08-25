Cabot Oil & Gas’ (COG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Williams Capital

Williams Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Williams Capital currently has a $22.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.54.

COG opened at $16.84 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Rhys J. Best purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Delaney purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,314. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $895,416. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

