Brokerages Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Target Price at $15.90

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Wedbush set a $18.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Builders FirstSource news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 4,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $87,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 125,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $2,367,703.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,744 shares of company stock worth $4,258,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 59.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 696,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,280. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

